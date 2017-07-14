Residents Growing Weary After Another Fire At Apartment Complex

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Residents Growing Weary After Another Fire At Apartment Complex

July 14, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, City Lawsuit, code violations, Dallas Apartment, Solana LLC, Tschannen Estates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire at a Dallas apartment complex Friday morning left five units damaged, but residents are shaken because it’s the third fire they’ve had within the last year. One of these fires claimed the life of a little boy.

Residents say they want the city to do something about the Tschannen Estates complex – and they are.

Sidney Carter says he was performing maintenance on an apartment alongside a subcontractor when flames erupted from the kitchen. “He proceeded to spray something under the cabinet, and it ignited,” he said.

The flames damaged five units and brought back difficult memories for residents after a fire in August 2016. The fire that started from a gas leak killed 7-year-old Fabian Pena and injured his mother, brother and two firefighters. Another fire in September 2016 destroyed eight units.

“Lord’s will, I’m probably going to be looking into finding me a new place to live,” said resident Misty Williams

Misty’s daughter Nichelle says the city and the people in charge need to get involved.

The CBS 11 I-Team learned the city has gotten involved. It filed a civil lawsuit in June against the apartment complex.

Now under the name Tschannen Estates and owned by Solana, LLC, inspectors observed raw sewage leaking onto the sidewalks, units without gas service or air conditioning and a long list of other violations. The complex received at least 11 code violations from 2013 to 2015.

Since then, the company is under new management, and a manager says they are working hard to make improvements. But residents are skeptical.

“They either need to close these apartments down or we probably need to be relocated,” said Misty.

The city attorney’s office says they are continuing to inspect the property and are working with the owner. CBS 11 tried to reach the owner for comment but was unable to find them.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch