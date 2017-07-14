Residents Growing Weary After Another Fire At Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire at a Dallas apartment complex Friday morning left five units damaged, but residents are shaken because it’s the third fire they’ve had within the last year. One of these fires claimed the life of a little boy.

Residents say they want the city to do something about the Tschannen Estates complex – and they are.

Sidney Carter says he was performing maintenance on an apartment alongside a subcontractor when flames erupted from the kitchen. “He proceeded to spray something under the cabinet, and it ignited,” he said.

The flames damaged five units and brought back difficult memories for residents after a fire in August 2016. The fire that started from a gas leak killed 7-year-old Fabian Pena and injured his mother, brother and two firefighters. Another fire in September 2016 destroyed eight units.

“Lord’s will, I’m probably going to be looking into finding me a new place to live,” said resident Misty Williams

Misty’s daughter Nichelle says the city and the people in charge need to get involved.

The CBS 11 I-Team learned the city has gotten involved. It filed a civil lawsuit in June against the apartment complex.

Now under the name Tschannen Estates and owned by Solana, LLC, inspectors observed raw sewage leaking onto the sidewalks, units without gas service or air conditioning and a long list of other violations. The complex received at least 11 code violations from 2013 to 2015.

Since then, the company is under new management, and a manager says they are working hard to make improvements. But residents are skeptical.

“They either need to close these apartments down or we probably need to be relocated,” said Misty.

The city attorney’s office says they are continuing to inspect the property and are working with the owner. CBS 11 tried to reach the owner for comment but was unable to find them.

