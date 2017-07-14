CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Campaign For Re-Election

UPDATED | July 14, 2017, 3:47PM July 14, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Facebook Live, Governor Greg Abbott, re-election

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced he is running for governor in the 2018 election.

Governor Greg Abbott announced he is running for reelection in Texas.

During a Facebook Live in San Antonio, Abbott said he has kept campaign promises during his time as Texas governor such as passing state laws banning “sanctuary cities,” which lets police ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. legally. He also said he kept his promises to cut taxes, build more roads and secure the border.

Abbott said it’s irresponsible to release “known criminals” onto the streets.

Democrats say voters won’t stand for the law next year. But there’s no obvious challenger to Abbott to emerge so far.

Abbott made big gains among Hispanic voters for a Republican candidate four years ago.

Abbott also said Texas has more jobs and more high school and college graduates than ever before.

