3 Wanted In Vehicle Burglaries, Arson

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women and one man are wanted for burglarizing Roanoke neighborhoods, stealing two vehicles and burning one vehicle in Fort Worth.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said on Thursday, June 29 around 08:30 a.m., a black BMW was found burning at 9300 Nine Mile Bridge Rd.
The fire department released surveillance video of the suspects.
The man has a tattoo on his neck and lower arms. The suspects may be driving a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Charger.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on their location can call Fort Worth Fire Department Arson investigators at 817-392-6851 or 817-392-6229.