Man Arrested After Dragging Police Officer With Vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after police say he dragged an officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to police, a Dallas officer approached Jeffrey Wilks’ vehicle at Dallas Love Field airport at around 5:30 p.m. concerning a traffic violation.
Police say during the encounter, Wilks sped away and dragged the officer about 10 feet with his vehicle.
Wilks was later found at 6600 Denton Drive where he was arrested. He has been charged with assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.
The officer received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.