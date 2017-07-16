Dallas Police Searching For Suspect Wanted For Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a man who they believe killed his neighbor after an argument Saturday afternoon.
Police say when they arrived at a home on Roberts Avenue in the Fair Park neighborhood, they found 41-year-old Wyshawn Gaddy had been shot and killed.
A warrant was issued for 64-year-old Jerry Raymond Riedel who police say killed Gaddy.
Police say Riedel may be armed and dangerous, and they believe he may be headed to San Antonio.
According to police, Riedel is driving a 1997 silver Toyota Camry with the license plate DYS9277.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
