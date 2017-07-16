RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Arrest Man In Anna Homicide Investigation

July 16, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Anna Police, Corey Lamar, Deadly Shooting, Homicide, McKinney, Ruben Christopher Jenkins

ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a man was arrested late Saturday evening for the the murder of a 25-year-old man in Anna.

Ruben Christopher Jenkins was arrested in McKinney at around 11:30 p.m. on a murder warrant in connection to the shooting death of Corey Lamar.

Ruben Christopher Jenkins (Anna PD)

Police say Jenkins is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

In a statement, Anna Police Chief Kenneth Jenks said, “This was a great effort on the part of all agencies involved. Anna Police worked collaboratively and tirelessly with the Texas Rangers and Collin County Sheriff’s Office to see to it that the correct person was charged and arrested for this senseless act of violence.”

lamar e1500160224305 Police Arrest Man In Anna Homicide Investigation

Corey Lamar (Facebook)

The homicide investigation was the first for the Anna Police Department since it formed in 2005.

