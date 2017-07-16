Police Arrest Man In Anna Homicide Investigation Police say a man was arrested late Saturday evening for the the murder of a 25-year-old man in Anna.

Roger Federer Wins Record 8th Wimbledon TitleRoger Federer's wait for his eighth Wimbledon title is over. He is once again the champion of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, now more often than any other man in the history of an event first held in 1877.