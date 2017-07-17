Car Crashes Into House; At Least One Injured

EULESS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A car crashed into a house in Euless Monday afternoon. Initial reports from the scene indicate there was at least one injury.
Chopper 11 was over the scene as Euless first responders were at the location assessing the situation.
Officials said that ‘other resources’ were called out to the scene to help stabilize the house.
From the air, Chopper 11 showed a silver sedan on a flat-bed tow truck that appeared to be the vehicle that crashed into the house.
Yellow crime scene tape was used to keep people away as workers seemed to be looking at the structure.
A neighbor told CBS 11 that one person was allegedly taken to the hospital with a minor foot injury.