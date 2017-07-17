Dan’s Monday KRLD Weather: It’s Going To Be Hot

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather through this weekend. High temperatures will approach or exceed 100 degrees. Factor in the humidity, the heat index values will approach 110 degrees by weeks end.
- 71” surplus of rain at DFW and no rain in the forecast this week.
- Upper level high DOMINATES our weather this week.
- Above normal temperatures.
- Heat index approaching 110 degrees by weeks end.
- Know the signs of heat exhausting and heat stroke.
*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 103-106 degrees. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday-Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98-101. Heat index 106-110 degrees. Possible heat advisories.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Near 100. Heat index: 106-110 degrees.