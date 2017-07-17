Dan’s Monday KRLD Weather: It’s Going To Be Hot

July 17, 2017 6:11 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dan Brounoff, heat, Texas, Weather

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather through this weekend. High temperatures will approach or exceed 100 degrees. Factor in the humidity, the heat index values will approach 110 degrees by weeks end.

  • 71” surplus of rain at DFW and no rain in the forecast this week.
  • Upper level high DOMINATES our weather this week.
  • Above normal temperatures.
  • Heat index approaching 110 degrees by weeks end.
  • Know the signs of heat exhausting and heat stroke.

*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 103-106 degrees. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday-Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 98-101. Heat index 106-110 degrees. Possible heat advisories.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Near 100. Heat index: 106-110 degrees.

heat safety graphic Dans Monday KRLD Weather: Its Going To Be Hot

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch