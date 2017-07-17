Dognappers Demand $10K From Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead

ADDISON (CBSDFW) – Held for ransom, a Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is begging for the safe return of his dog “Blitz.”

Rodney “Lucky” Whitehead said his dog was stolen while he was away on a trip in Florida.

“I mean, I think it’s sickening,” said Whitehead. “It hurts.”

Whitehead said his 16-week old dog was taken from his Addison home while his friend, who was house-sitting, was away.

“I don’t know who exactly has the dog. I don’t know if the dog is OK or not. I don’t know if he’s being treated right,” said Whitehead. “So my mind is all over the place.”

As he rushed to get back to Texas, Whitehead said he got a call in the airport from an untraceable, burner phone.

“They said, ‘How much does this dog mean to you?’ I was like, ‘who is this?’ ” said Whitehead. “I didn’t know if it was a joke or not.”

Whitehead said they demanded $10,000. He offered the $5,000 that was in his pocket at the time.

“I was like, ‘I need the dog today.’ I was trying to just end it,” said Whitehead. “He was like cool, ‘I’ll call you back…’ he never called back and it’s been a waiting game.”

Even worse, Whitehead thinks it might be an inside job.

“They knew what time to come in. They knew I was already gone. So they knew no one else was going to be at the house,” said Whitehead.

The Cowboys receiver took to social media on Monday, pleading with anyone to get Blitz back into his arms.

“That means everything. They say a dog is man’s best friend. We were having a great time together,” said Whitehead. “I don’t care who it is, who they are, who brings the dog back. I just want the dog.”

Addison Police said detectives are investigating the “break-in.” A spokesperson said since it’s an ongoing investigation, the city can’t add any other information.