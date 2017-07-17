CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Garth Brooks Gifts Hawaiian Honeymoon To Newly-Engaged Fans

July 17, 2017 4:04 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW) – A North Texas man planned the surprise of a lifetime when he popped the question at a Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City.

But when the country legend noticed the proposal, he stopped singing “Unanswered Prayers” and offered to pay for the couple’s honeymoon to Hawaii.

Bride-to-be Chelsea Townsend and future hubby Drew Bargsley are from Bedford, according to Townsend’s Facebook page, and went to L.D. Bell High School in Hurst.

Caught-on-camera: The moment Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea Townsend. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

Bargsley planned the proposal set to happen on Townsend’s birthday for 3 months.

The concert was a surprise gift that she learned about only hours earlier – and the good seats were an unexpected upgrade due to a booking issue.

Townsend’s reaction: “Excitement, a little anxiety. Nervousness. We weren’t expecting it to be this big.”

