Garth Brooks Gifts Hawaiian Honeymoon To Newly-Engaged Fans

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW) – A North Texas man planned the surprise of a lifetime when he popped the question at a Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City.
But when the country legend noticed the proposal, he stopped singing “Unanswered Prayers” and offered to pay for the couple’s honeymoon to Hawaii.
Bride-to-be Chelsea Townsend and future hubby Drew Bargsley are from Bedford, according to Townsend’s Facebook page, and went to L.D. Bell High School in Hurst.
Bargsley planned the proposal set to happen on Townsend’s birthday for 3 months.
The concert was a surprise gift that she learned about only hours earlier – and the good seats were an unexpected upgrade due to a booking issue.
Townsend’s reaction: “Excitement, a little anxiety. Nervousness. We weren’t expecting it to be this big.”