CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Man Shares Photos To Show How ATM Skimmer Works

July 17, 2017 7:36 PM By Jason Allen
Filed Under: ATM, Daniel Rodriguez, Fort Worth, skimmer, social media

NORTH FORT WORTH (CBDFW) – When a Fort Worth man found an ATM skimmer, he did more than just call police. He took it apart, dug into it, and may have even found pictures of the people who put it there.

The Facebook post from Daniel Rodriguez about his discovery spread fast.

While sliding his bankcard into a machine at the 7-Eleven on Basswood Boulevard and N. Riverside Dr. Sunday, he noticed the green plastic slot was just ever so slightly off.

“I just pulled on it, and when I pulled on it, it had play,” he said Monday. “And I could see the green underneath it, and thought well that doesn’t really make sense.”

Rodriguez, who is a photographer, started taking pictures of everything he did next. After notifying a store clerk and calling police, they used a pocket knife to pry the skimming device off the machine. Then while waiting for police to come, he went back to the machine and took another look.

That’s when he discovered a second device installed. This one was over the keypad, where a tiny camera was positioned to take video as people punched in their pin numbers. When he popped the memory card out and put it in his computer, he found shots of people, possibly the ones who put the device there.

Along with handing it all over to police, Rodriguez put all of it in a post on Facebook which has now been shared thousands of times.

“This is a pretty opportune moment to really put that picture out there and see if anybody knows these guys,” he said. “They’re pretty terrible photos but hey, you never know, somebody might put two and two together, know somebody or seen them coming in or out of the stores.”

Rodriguez said he was amazed by the reach the pictures had on social media.

Fort Worth police weren’t able to release information on the investigation, or confirm if they consider the people on the pictures Rodriguez found to be persons of interest or suspects in the case.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch