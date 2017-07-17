Man Shares Photos To Show How ATM Skimmer Works

NORTH FORT WORTH (CBDFW) – When a Fort Worth man found an ATM skimmer, he did more than just call police. He took it apart, dug into it, and may have even found pictures of the people who put it there.

The Facebook post from Daniel Rodriguez about his discovery spread fast.

While sliding his bankcard into a machine at the 7-Eleven on Basswood Boulevard and N. Riverside Dr. Sunday, he noticed the green plastic slot was just ever so slightly off.

“I just pulled on it, and when I pulled on it, it had play,” he said Monday. “And I could see the green underneath it, and thought well that doesn’t really make sense.”

Rodriguez, who is a photographer, started taking pictures of everything he did next. After notifying a store clerk and calling police, they used a pocket knife to pry the skimming device off the machine. Then while waiting for police to come, he went back to the machine and took another look.

That’s when he discovered a second device installed. This one was over the keypad, where a tiny camera was positioned to take video as people punched in their pin numbers. When he popped the memory card out and put it in his computer, he found shots of people, possibly the ones who put the device there.

Along with handing it all over to police, Rodriguez put all of it in a post on Facebook which has now been shared thousands of times.

“This is a pretty opportune moment to really put that picture out there and see if anybody knows these guys,” he said. “They’re pretty terrible photos but hey, you never know, somebody might put two and two together, know somebody or seen them coming in or out of the stores.”

Rodriguez said he was amazed by the reach the pictures had on social media.

Fort Worth police weren’t able to release information on the investigation, or confirm if they consider the people on the pictures Rodriguez found to be persons of interest or suspects in the case.