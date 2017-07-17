Mans Uses Taser During Target Robbery

July 17, 2017 6:09 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Detective Woodburn, Target

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Dallas police are looking for a man who robbed a Target on July 4 and threatened employees with a taser.

It happened after the suspect stole property from the store on Coit Road. When employees tried to stop him, he pulled out a Taser, police say. No one was injured.

target suspect Mans Uses Taser During Target Robbery

Have you seen this man? Police are looking for him.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and a goatee. He took off in a blue older-model blue four-door BMW.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Woodburn at (214) 671.3666. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373.8477.

