One Dead, At Least Two Hurt In I-35E Crash

July 17, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: crash, Dallas, Dallas traffic, I-35E

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multiple vehicle accident at SB I-35E and Royal Lane Monday morning.

capture8 One Dead, At Least Two Hurt In I 35E Crash

Authorities say one person has been killed and at least two people have been hurt in the crash.

From Chopper 11, several cars and at least two semi-trucks appeared to be involved in the wreck. One white pick-up truck could be seen on its side.

A black pick-up truck also appeared to have spun around and slid off the road after impact with other vehicles.

Much of the focus of rescue workers appeared to be near where one of the semi-trucks was on its side. The cab of that truck appeared to have been crushed and had the back end of another semi-trailer partially resting on top of the damaged cab that was laying on its side. That area was roped-off by yellow caution tape.

Tow trucks were beginning to remove vehicles from the scene as Chopper 11 departed at about 12:10 Monday afternoon.

Southbound I-35 to 635 and the ramp from Westbound 635 to I-35 is was completely shut down early Monday afternoon.

A hazmat crew is on the scene cleaning up diesel fuel that spilled across the highway.

Police say the highway will be shut down for a couple hours to clean up the mess and allow investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

 

