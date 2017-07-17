Report: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Altercation At Dallas Bar

July 17, 2017 7:08 AM
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in an altercation at an uptown Dallas bar Sunday night.

According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys are aware of a situation with Elliott and a bouncer that took place at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas.

The Fan’s Mike Fisher says he is not aware of any arrests from the altercation.

Elliott could still face discipline from the NFL for allegedly abusing a woman last summer.

The NFL will take a look at, according to Fisher, “these are exact words from a source — ‘accumulative nature of Zeke’e behavior.’”

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest details.

