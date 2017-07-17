CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Tiger Woods Drops Out Of World Golf Rankings Top 1000 For First Time In Career

July 17, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: golf, PGA, Pro Golf, Tiger Woods, World Golf Ranking

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods is not among the top 1,000 golfers on the planet, according to the latest edition of the World Golf Rankings.

The new men’s standings were released today and had Woods coming in at the 1,005th position. Per Will Gray of Golf Channel, when Woods earned his first amateur points in 1994, the lowest ranking he received was 730.

For a majority of his professional career, the 41-year old golfer has sat at or near the top of the rankings. Woods had spent an impressive 683 weeks at number one throughout his professional career.

The report goes on to state that Woods has participated in only seven events in the current two-year ranking period, and has earned points in only three of those tournaments. The 14-time major champion has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert classic in February, and has since undergone back fusion surgery, along with seeking treatment for his use of pain medication.

Woods has hit a rough patch away from the course as well. A few months ago, the former superstar golfer was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence. Woods came out and suggested his condition occurred as a result of “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods has since announced that he has been receiving professional help to manage his medications.

The latest rankings were released just before the start of the British Open at Royal Birkdale. Woods has previously won this tournament three times, including most recently in 2006 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch