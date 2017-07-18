Armed Man Rapes Woman In Front Of Her Children

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for a man they say may be responsible for at least two rapes and robberies.
Lt. Thomas Castro said a 23-year-old woman called police after he forced his way into her apartment on the 2900 block of Kendale Drive and raped her. He even threatened to harm her children.
During the assault, a witness knocked on the door asking for the victim. The suspect said that the victim was not home.
He fled the location on foot after the assault and was observed by the witness leaving. The suspect also stole property from victim’s home when he left.
Police described the suspect as a Latin male in his 20s, heavy-set, with tattoos on his forearms and short spiky hair.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Thug Life” written on it. He spoke both English and Spanish.
Castro said they believe Tuesday’s assault is related to another rape that happened June 26, 2017 in the 8600 block of Lazy Acres.