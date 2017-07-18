CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Armed Man Rapes Woman In Front Of Her Children

UPDATED | July 18, 2017 9:15 PM July 18, 2017 8:29 PM
Filed Under: rape, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for a man they say may be responsible for at least two rapes and robberies.

Lt. Thomas Castro said a 23-year-old woman called police after he forced his way into her apartment on the 2900 block of Kendale Drive and raped her. He even threatened to harm her children.

During the assault, a witness knocked on the door asking for the victim. The suspect said that the victim was not home.

He fled the location on foot after the assault and was observed by the witness leaving. The suspect also stole property from victim’s home when he left.

Police described the suspect as a Latin male in his 20s, heavy-set, with tattoos on his forearms and short spiky hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Thug Life” written on it. He spoke both English and Spanish.

Castro said they believe Tuesday’s assault is related to another rape that happened June 26, 2017 in the 8600 block of Lazy Acres.

sex assault suspect Armed Man Rapes Woman In Front Of Her Children

Do you know who this is? Call the Dallas PD Sexual Assault Unit by phone at 214-671-3593. (sketch credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

