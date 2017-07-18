Cowboys Players’ Dog Returned After Brief ‘Kidnapping’

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is breathing easy after a tense night of wondering if he would get his dog back.

Lucky Whitehead’s pit bull puppy named ‘Blitz’ was taken from his home, along with some shoes and bags, while he was away in Florida last week.

Early Tuesday morning, Whitehead apparently got his dog back.

Whitehead sent a text to The Fan’s Mike Fisher at 2:46am saying, ‘Blitz is home safe!’

The drama unfolded when Whitehead started getting phone calls demanding he “cut a check” if he wants to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay the $10,000 ransom without first getting proof that the dog was OK.

The 25-year-old Whitehead tried to get detectives on the case, but they were unable to trace the dognappers’ phones. Whitehead says he suspects the heist was “an inside job” and plans to talk to some people close to him.

Whitehead got the dog nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt. It is not known if, or how much, Whitehead paid to get the dog back.