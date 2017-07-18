Dan’s Tuesday KRLD Weather – July 18, 2017

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees by this weekend. Heat index values will approach 108 degrees. Rain chances MAY return into next week.
• 1.65” surplus of rain at DFW and no rain in the forecast this week.
• Upper level high strengthens over north Texas this week.
• Above normal temperatures.
• Heat index approaching 108 degrees by weeks end.
• Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. An isolated storm, mainly south of DFW. High: Mid 90s. Heat index 100-103 degrees. Wind: SSE: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday-Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 105-108 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Near 100. Heat index: 105-108 degrees.
Monday: More of the same. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s.