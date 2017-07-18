Dan’s Tuesday KRLD Weather – July 18, 2017

July 18, 2017 7:15 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dan Brounoff, High Pressure, hot, Summer, Texas, Weather

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees by this weekend. Heat index values will approach 108 degrees. Rain chances MAY return into next week.

• 1.65” surplus of rain at DFW and no rain in the forecast this week.
• Upper level high strengthens over north Texas this week.
• Above normal temperatures.
• Heat index approaching 108 degrees by weeks end.
• Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. An isolated storm, mainly south of DFW. High: Mid 90s. Heat index 100-103 degrees. Wind: SSE: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday-Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 105-108 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: Near 100. Heat index: 105-108 degrees.

Monday: More of the same. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch