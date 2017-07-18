Dog Found After Crash Has Leg Amputated

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Daisy, the dog that was found alive in the woods after she went missing following a serious car crash, had to have her left leg amputated on Tuesday, according to Mutts and Mayhem Animal Rescue.

The 11-month-old lab mix disappeared from the accident scene near the President George W. Bush Turnpike and Highway 75 last week. Her owners, Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz, were rear ended by an 18-wheeler and knocked unconscious.

They survived.

The dog was found Sunday.

Daisy had surgery Tuesday.

“There was extensive trauma to the musculature surrounding Daisy’s femur and pelvis. Amputation was definitely the way to go once I got in there. There was no way that any of her bones were going to be able to be put back together. It was a very extensive surgery but Daisy did great. She is awake but on a lot of pain medications,” said Dr. Sable Murry of the Summertree Animal & Bird Clinic.