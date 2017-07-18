CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dog Found After Crash Has Leg Amputated

July 18, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, Daisy, dog found, leg amputated, Mutts and Mayhem Animal Rescue, Summertree Animal & Bird Clinic

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Daisy, the dog that was found alive in the woods after she went missing following a serious car crash, had to have her left leg amputated on Tuesday, according to Mutts and Mayhem Animal Rescue.

The 11-month-old lab mix disappeared from the accident scene near the President George W. Bush Turnpike and Highway 75 last week. Her owners, Trenton Ray and Erica Cruz, were rear ended by an 18-wheeler and knocked unconscious.

They survived.

The dog was found Sunday.

Daisy had surgery Tuesday.

adaisy Dog Found After Crash Has Leg Amputated

Daisy after having her left leg amputated (Mutts & Mayhem Animal Rescue)

“There was extensive trauma to the musculature surrounding Daisy’s femur and pelvis. Amputation was definitely the way to go once I got in there. There was no way that any of her bones were going to be able to be put back together. It was a very extensive surgery but Daisy did great. She is awake but on a lot of pain medications,” said Dr. Sable Murry of the Summertree Animal & Bird Clinic.

 

