Foote Files Follow Up: “Little Latin Lupe Lu”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A few weeks ago, I wrote about a great Top 40 song from the ’60s, “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” written by Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers. Over the weekend, I found a 1980s rock version of the song done by Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders… for a wonderful cause.

Performed February 9, 1986 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Pretenders member Chucho Merchan (who was a Colombian national) organized a benefit relief concert for victims of the South American volcano Nevado del Ruiz, located in Colombia. This volcanic eruption took place in November 1985. It released 20 million cubic meters of hot ash and rock, killing and injuring thousands of people, with thousands more left homeless. Also performing at this concert were Annie Lennox, Peter Townshend, and Dave Gilmour and The Communards. At the conclusion of the concert, Lennox and Hynde sing a duet of a song from KC and The Sunshine Band, “Give It Up,” with Townshend on guitar. It has been reported that this concert brought in nearly 200,000 British pounds, which today would be over a quarter of a million U.S. dollars.

So now, enjoy Chrissie Hynde perform from 1986 with… “Little Latin Lupe Lu.”