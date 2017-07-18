Grapevine Residents Sound Off On $44 Million Bond Proposals

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a packed house at the Grapevine City Council meeting Monday night, as residents showed up to weigh in on proposed bond projects.

Residents had a chance to address the council about the projects being proposed under the $44 million bond. In fact, more than 70 people signed up to speak at the meeting. One-by-one, attendees had the floor to talk about various projects that could be included in the possible November bond.

One of the proposals would allocate money to relocate and replace two fire stations. Nearly $4 million is wanted for a new animal shelter. Some of the other proposals include work on the Grapevine Golf Course clubhouse and concourse and four different road projects.

One of the hot button items is a project that would spend more than $8 million on a Heritage Avenue Bridge connection and road extension.

CBS 11 News caught up with people at the meeting who were adamantly for and against the projects. Bill Wong said, “This is destroying and gutting a huge part of the community that is Grapevine.” Resident John Levitt thinks traffic issues need to be addressed. “We just need better mobility throughout our entire city,” he said.

None of the proposals were voted on last night. The meeting was just an opportunity for the public to speak out about their concerns or show support for the projects. Ultimately the decision to approve or deny the bond will be decided by voters in a November election.