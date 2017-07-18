John Mayer Changing Live Shows “To Be Competitive”

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – John Mayer said that watching Drake perform live encouraged him to step up his stage production and take more risks during his own concerts.

Mayer will launch the second leg of his ‘Search For Everything World Tour’ on Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mayer’s new live shows have been a departure for the singer-songwriter, who now performs with a colorful and futuristic LED wall and floor. He said that he wants “to be competitive” with his shows.

He added that, after he saw Drake’s live show, he thought to himself, “I want a little of that.”

Mayer isn’t only playing big arenas. He also announced that he will join the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light for a show in Los Angeles on July 26. Lady Gaga will also perform on the Dive Bar Tour.

Mayer comes to Texas later this summer with a show in San Antonio, one in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on August 5, and a concert in Spring. Click here for ticket information.

