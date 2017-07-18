One Year Later Search Continues For Missing Texas Girl

WILLS POINT (CBSDFW.COM) – An agency dedicated to finding missing children is asking for help in the case of a young north Texan.
Stormy McBride was last seen one year ago at her home in Wills Point, about an hour east of Dallas. Police believe she may still be in that area, or she may have traveled to Terrell or Carroll.
Stormy is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.