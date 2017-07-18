Police Chase Ends When Car Crashes Into Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Dallas County involving a stolen vehicle ended when the suspect crashed into a home in Dallas. The incident started at around 5:00 a.m. when a Dallas County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle along Interstate-35E, near Highway 67.

The pursuit traveled down Highway 67 and then west on Loop 12 to Cockrell Hill Road. The suspect then went north at speeds topping 90 mph at times. The high-speed chase ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house on Dacki Avenue, near Brandon Street in the Oak Cliff area.

Nobody inside of the house was injured. Deputies said that a young man was in his bedroom when he heard police sirens. The man woke up and looked outside, only to see the suspect’s vehicle barreling toward his window. That man quickly jumped out of the way. Paramedics were called to the scene to check him out, but he was not hurt.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started to run away on foot. He was quickly taken into custody. Officials have not yet released his name or what charges he might now face.