North Texas Traffic Stop Ends With Dispatcher Proposal

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – The site of flashing red and blue lights in the rearview mirror can startle just about anyone. But there was a shiny surprise waiting for a North Texas woman who was literally in tears after she was pulled over for speeding and then informed there were warrants involved.

All Amanda Radican wanted to do was help her boyfriend, Stephen Smith, after he called and told her he forgot to bring his phone into work with him. Smith, a dispatcher with the Grapevine Police Department, hadn’t forgot his phone… he left it home intentionally.

Smith had planned an elaborate side-of-the-road incident that involved the ‘find my iPhone app’, a police officer, body cam video, and uh, something sparkly.

When Radican was close to the police station Smith had his cousin, a Grapevine police officer, make a traffic stop in a parking lot off State Highway 114. The officer was very professional and explained that not only was Radican doing 52 mph in a 45, but that there was a warrant out her car.

After stepping out of the vehicle to clear things up Radican began to cry, confused about any warrant for her or her car. As she stood shaking, talking with the officer, Smith made his move and slipped out of the patrol vehicle parked behind. He had a ring in his hand and immediately got down on one knee.

Apparently she really was a wanted woman… by him… forever.

Smith proposed on July 7 — the couple’s two-year dating anniversary and after saying how he scared her and had lied about forgetting his phone — Radican said yes!

Grapevine police issued a statement that included the body cam video and ended with them offering “best wishes to the happy couple.”