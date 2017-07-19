1st Female Chief Chosen To Lead Dallas Police Department

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources tell CBS 11 News that the Dallas Police Department has its first female leader. Detroit Deputy Chief U. Renee Hall has been chosen as the new police chief.

Chief Hall is in Detroit but in a press release statement said, “I am honored to be chosen to lead the Dallas Police Department at this critical time in its history. I look forward to building on the successes of the past, preserving community trust and ensuring the safety of our officers and the entire Dallas community.”

Pleased to welcome our new @DallasPD Chief of Police U. Renee Hall. She will be the first female police chief in @CityOfDallas history. pic.twitter.com/n0qc9L3b6Y — Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) July 19, 2017

There were seven candidates vying for the position and interviews just wrapped up. City Manager T.C. Broadnax had said he was happy to have had input from residents, after a public meeting with the candidates, but that ultimately the decision was his.

Hall has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University and Master’s degrees in Security Administration and Intelligence Analysis from the University of Detroit Mercy. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Hall was one of two women — Seattle Deputy Chief Carmen Best was the other — under consideration to be the next Dallas police chief. Under Hall’s leadership in Michigan, the City of Detroit experienced a 40-year low in homicides and double-digit reductions in violent crime for three consecutive years.

Hall is expected to begin her job as the new Dallas Police Chief on September 5.

City Manager Broadnax has scheduled a 1:15 p.m. press conference to discuss the selection of Hall as the new chief.

