Dallas Police Thank Community For Support On Ambush Anniversary

July 19, 2017 9:48 AM By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (KRLD) – The Dallas police department has taken to their blog to thank the community for all their support as we observed the first anniversary of the July 7th ambush.

In a video, several police officers share their memories of July 7th, 2016 and talk about how the community’s support has affected them ever since.

Officers say the love they’ve felt has inspired them to continue always keeping the city of Dallas safe.

Four Dallas Police Department officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were killed in the attack. Another nine police officers were injured along with two civilians.

The gunman, Micah Johnson, was also killed by a police department bomb.

In all, eleven officers, along with the gunman, fired a weapon on what turned out to be the deadliest incident for law enforcement since 9-11.

