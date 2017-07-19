Large Sinkhole Closes Street In West Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A major hole in the road appeared early Wednesday causing traffic issues in West Dallas.
A large sinkhole was reported to Dallas Police around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of northbound Westmoreland at Bickers road.
Due to size and scope of the sinkhole, all lanes of the road were quickly shut down.
According to officials, a storm drain replacement cave in may be responsible for the hole.
Water lines have not been effected, however AT&T service is out in the immediate area.
Dallas street crews are on site and have begun repairing the damage.