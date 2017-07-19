Remains Found In Ellis County Are That Of Woman Between Ages 16-22

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW) – Anthropologists have identified the race and sex of human remains found Saturday afternoon in an agricultural field near Section House Road north of Alma.
Ellis County Sheriff’s Sergeant Joe Fitzgerald said a team from the UNT Center for Human Identification determined they belonged to an African-American female, 16 to 22 years old, between five-six and six feet tall, medium frame with a muscular build. The anthropologists said the remains could have been there anywhere from a month to a year.
“It was not a whole lot of remains left, just bones,” said Fitzgerald.
The woman was wearing a Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride” t-shirt when she died.
Fitzgerald said investigators are cross-referencing all the information with open missing persons cases from throughout the region.
Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Criminal Investigations Sergeant Joe M. Fitzgerald at 972.825.4928.