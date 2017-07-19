Remains Found In Ellis County Are That Of Woman Between Ages 16-22

By Annie Gimbel | CBSDFW July 19, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Criminal Investigations Sergeant Joe M. Fitzgerald, human remains, lost, Missing person, Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride”, Woman

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW) – Anthropologists have identified the race and sex of  human remains found Saturday afternoon in an agricultural field near Section House Road north of Alma.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Sergeant Joe Fitzgerald said a team from the UNT Center for Human Identification determined they belonged to an African-American female, 16 to 22 years old, between five-six and six feet tall, medium frame with a muscular build. The anthropologists said the remains could have been there anywhere from a month to a year.

“It was not a whole lot of remains left, just bones,” said Fitzgerald.

human remains shirt Remains Found In Ellis County Are That Of Woman Between Ages 16 22

Do you recognize this Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride” t-shirt? Call Criminal Investigations Sergeant Joe M. Fitzgerald at 972.825.4928 if so. (photo credit: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman was wearing a Pilot Point “Bearcat Pride” t-shirt when she died.

Fitzgerald said investigators are cross-referencing all the information with open missing persons cases from throughout the region.

Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Criminal Investigations Sergeant Joe M. Fitzgerald at 972.825.4928.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch