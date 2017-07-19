CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

US Soldier Serving In Iraq Thankful For Chik-Fil-A Care Package

July 19, 2017 8:00 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: care package, Chick-fil-A, Facebook, First Lieutenant Jessie Guajardo, Flower Mound, Iraq, Military, Sauce, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A Chick-Fil-A in North Texas said it was their pleasure to serve a local soldier who was serving in Iraq.

On his Facebook page, First Lieutenant Jessie Guajardo reached out to the Founders Square Chick-fil-a store in Flower Mound, asking if they could send him some of that wonderfully addicting sauce.

He wrote to the store saying that he and some fellow soldiers needed something to make the overcooked, bland chicken tenders more edible.

“Ordering bottles of sauce is mostly out of the question because of refrigeration after opening, etc…. It was then that we thought of Chick Fil A individually packaged sauces. I took a shot in the dark and sent a Facebook message to the Chick Fil A Facebook page with a request,” Guajardo wrote.

Two weeks later, Guajardo got a special delivery. Two cases of sauces. One full of Barbecue, the other, the famous Chick-Fil-A sauce.

20140058 10155541044489136 8037668309683232773 n US Soldier Serving In Iraq Thankful For Chik Fil A Care Package

“I can’t thank Chick Fil A enough for this seemingly small gesture that single handedly picked up the spirits of so many people. Thank you Chick Fil A” Guajardo wrote.

“Thank you for your service, Jessie Guajardo and for taking the time to write such kind words about your local Chick-fil-A. We hope you and your fellow soldiers enjoy the sauces and we look forward to your return home” the store wrote on their Facebook page.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. The package of sauce arrived on “Chicken Tender Day” at the dining hall on base.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch