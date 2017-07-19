US Soldier Serving In Iraq Thankful For Chik-Fil-A Care Package

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A Chick-Fil-A in North Texas said it was their pleasure to serve a local soldier who was serving in Iraq.

On his Facebook page, First Lieutenant Jessie Guajardo reached out to the Founders Square Chick-fil-a store in Flower Mound, asking if they could send him some of that wonderfully addicting sauce.

He wrote to the store saying that he and some fellow soldiers needed something to make the overcooked, bland chicken tenders more edible.

“Ordering bottles of sauce is mostly out of the question because of refrigeration after opening, etc…. It was then that we thought of Chick Fil A individually packaged sauces. I took a shot in the dark and sent a Facebook message to the Chick Fil A Facebook page with a request,” Guajardo wrote.

Two weeks later, Guajardo got a special delivery. Two cases of sauces. One full of Barbecue, the other, the famous Chick-Fil-A sauce.

“I can’t thank Chick Fil A enough for this seemingly small gesture that single handedly picked up the spirits of so many people. Thank you Chick Fil A” Guajardo wrote.

“Thank you for your service, Jessie Guajardo and for taking the time to write such kind words about your local Chick-fil-A. We hope you and your fellow soldiers enjoy the sauces and we look forward to your return home” the store wrote on their Facebook page.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. The package of sauce arrived on “Chicken Tender Day” at the dining hall on base.