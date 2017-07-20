15 Things You Didn’t Know About Mitch Carr

1) If I wasn’t in radio (which I love) I’d choose acting in either stage or film.

2) I love to travel…with the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids in Egypt and the Galapagos Islands among my favorites

3) My wife, my daughter and my grandchildren are guaranteed to bring a smile to my face and fill my heart!

4) I served in the USAF for 4 years and most of that was spent doing AFRTS Radio/TV in Japan.

5) I went hybrid in 2006 with a Prius…now both family cars are hybrids.

6) I had relatives on both sides of the American Civil War who spent time as POW’s.

7) Some of my happiest memories involve theatrical work, including my debut in 1957 in a college production of “Teahouse of the August Moon”

8) My first job in radio was in 1966 and led to singing a song at the Missouri State Fair.

9) I am not “an enemy of the people”

10) I have two cats that might as well be my sons. I AM the crazy cat guy in the neighborhood.

11) I could never pick “a last meal” since there is no cuisine I don’t enjoy—so just make it a Kincaid’s burger, with everything.

12) I was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2011, thanks in large part to the efforts of DFW radio legend Ron Chapman.

13) I have never seen a second of Big Bang Theory and hope I never do.

14) Books I have read a jillion times include: King Rat, The Godfather and anything by Edgar Allan Poe.

15) Number one on my list of things I don’t like…is listing things about myself.