California Winner Of $447M Powerball Comes Forward

He declined media interviews.
The ticket matching all six numbers was sold last month in the small Southern California city of Menifee. It’s the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
The ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli. Owner Matthew Alberre said he does not know what his family will do with the $1 million bonus set aside for the retailer that sells the winning ticket.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)