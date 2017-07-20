Dallas Drivers Paying The Most For Gas

July 20, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: AAA Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, gas, gasoline, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices increased across Texas this week, and Dallas is leading the states major metropolitan areas according to AAA Texas.

Dallas drivers are paying $2.19 per gallon on average.  Drivers in San Antonio are paying the least, averaging $1.99 per gallon.

In Fort Worth gas prices average $2.17 per gallon right now, that is seven cents higher than last week.

The average gallon of gas in Texas increased three cents in the last week to $2.08, that is five cents higher than this time last year.

Texas is still 19 cents lower than the national average for a gallon of gas.

