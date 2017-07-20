Police: Upset Man Fired On AT&T Trucks Parked Outside Home

MIAMI (CBSDFW) – A shocking video appeared online Wednesday showing a retired firefighter shooting out the tires of AT&T work trucks outside his home.

One of the workers caught the whole incident on his cell phone.

“There’s a guy shooting at the tires, he’s shooting at the truck and everything,” the worker says on the video.

The incident occurred on a residential street in Hialeah, Florida.

“AT&T bucket trucks were working on some overhead phone lines on utility poles,” said Sgt. Carl Zogby with Hialeah Police. “The owner of the house came out, he was upset the trucks were parked in front of his house, asked them to move. They said, ‘We’ll move in a few minutes, we’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here.’”

Authorities say the homeowner, Jorge Jove, went back to his house, came back with a gun and fired at least a dozen shots at the men’s trucks.

Police say Jove retired after working for 34 years with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and 2 counts of felony vandalism.

A spokesperson for AT&T told CBS Miami they were grateful no one was hurt and they’re working with law enforcement on the investigation.