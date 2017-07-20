 O.J. Simpson Granted Parole - Expected To Be Released In October  | WATCH LIVE

Teen Sentenced To 7 Years Probation In Brutal Target Attack

July 20, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Attack, CityPlace, Crime, Dallas, Derek Whitener, dpd, krld 1080, LP Phillips

DALLAS (KRLD 1080) – A juvenile received seven years probation after pleading guilty in the case of a brutal beating of a Dallas actor.

Victim Derek Whitener was attacked by the unnamed juvenile and 17-year-old Zantrall Sauls in the CityPlace Target parking lot in January. 

Teen Sentenced To 7 Years Probation In Brutal Target Attack

Firehouse Theatre artistic director Derek Whitener struggles to recover at Baylor Hospital. (Courtesy of FirehouseTheatre)

Whitener was left fighting for his life. His lawyer, Chris Hamilton, said his client may never be the same.

Police used surveillance video to track down the masked attackers who hit Whitener with a pipe.

Whitener’s lawyer, Chris Hamilton, says his client may never be the same.

Sauls is still awaiting trial

2ndsuspect Teen Sentenced To 7 Years Probation In Brutal Target Attack

Zantrell Sauls (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch