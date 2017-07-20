Teen Sentenced To 7 Years Probation In Brutal Target Attack

DALLAS (KRLD 1080) – A juvenile received seven years probation after pleading guilty in the case of a brutal beating of a Dallas actor.
Victim Derek Whitener was attacked by the unnamed juvenile and 17-year-old Zantrall Sauls in the CityPlace Target parking lot in January.
Whitener was left fighting for his life. His lawyer, Chris Hamilton, said his client may never be the same.
Police used surveillance video to track down the masked attackers who hit Whitener with a pipe.
Sauls is still awaiting trial.