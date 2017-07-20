CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas Senate OKs Agency Oversight Bill In Late-Night Session

July 20, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Politics, Special session, Texas, Texas Medical Board, Texas Senate

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and other state agencies whose operations were jeopardized by similar measures stalling in May.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick convened an unusual floor session after midnight Thursday for the move on just the third day of a special legislative session.

Patrick let the normally routine bills die during the regular session, forcing Gov. Greg Abbott to call lawmakers back to work so they could revive key conservative priorities.

Abbott has directed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle 20 major issues during the special session, including a previously stalled “bathroom bill” targeting transgender Texans.

But work couldn’t begin on anything else until the Senate passed the agency oversight bills, and Patrick’s chamber rushed to approve them.

Texas House approval is expected soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch