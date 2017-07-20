Who Is She Wearing? Charmin Maybe!

July 20, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Toilet Paper, Wedding dress
screen shot 2017 07 20 at 5 22 50 pm Who Is She Wearing? Charmin Maybe!

toilet paper wedding dresses (CBS Newspath)

NEW YORK, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – New York City played host to the final runway event for the annual toilet paper wedding dress contest.

Ten finalists from around the country vied for the top prize.

The rules are simple:  Each contestant must create a wearable wedding dress and headpiece made from toilet paper, glue, tape and/or needle and thread.

This year’s competition had more than 1,500 entries.

screen shot 2017 07 20 at 5 31 45 pm Who Is She Wearing? Charmin Maybe!

toilet paper wedding dresses (CBS Newspath)

Top prize went to Kari Curletto from Las Vegas.

Her dress named Quilted Enhancement was made of Elmer’s glue, glitter glue, spray adhesive, fabric glue, athletic tape, sports tape, clear and brown packing tape and 21 rolls of toilet paper.

This was Kari’s first time to enter the contest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch