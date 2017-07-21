Dallas Zoo Sets Attendance Record

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the third straight year, the Dallas Zoo has welcomed 1 million visitors.

The zoo reports Thursday’s Dollar Day crowds pushed attendance over the one million mark, making this the earliest point the zoo has reached the milestone.

“Once again, more than a million people have turned out to support our mission of engaging people and saving wildlife,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo president and CEO. “Our community knows how hard we’ve worked to make the Dallas Zoo one of the nation’s best zoological parks, so it’s appropriate that we broke the million mark this year on a day when we look to give back to that community.”

The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor early Thursday morning with the first wave of Dollar Day guests.

More than 19,000 people braved the Texas heat yesterday to enjoy the zoo’s annual summer tradition of $1 admission.

This is the third time Texas’s oldest and largest zoo has welcomed 1 million visitors in a fiscal year (ending Sept. 30).