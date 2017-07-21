Couple’s Destination Wedding Cancelled By Resort

DALLAS (CBS11) – When Brooke Straughan was struggling to plan a small wedding, she turned to her fiancé one day with an idea.

“I said, ‘How do you feel about getting married on the beach?’” she recalls.

“One hundred percent. Yes!” Daniel Held replied.

Online, they found Sandals Grande Antigua.

With a four-night stay, the all inclusive Caribbean resort offered a free wedding package, complete with the flowers, cake and a reception venue.

Seeking to keep their big day as stress-free as possible, the couple booked the deal in April and invited their families.

“It seemed like everything was going fine,” said Straughan.

With two and a half months to go, though, she received an e-mail Thursday.

“We have an important update regarding your celebration,” it read.

She called and discovered the resort would be shutting down for renovations in September, two weeks before her October wedding date.

“Every little girl dreams of this day. And this is something I’ve envisioned for year and years and years… and now I’m being told, it’s cancelled,” she said.

The couple says they were offered a chance to reschedule their wedding for next year or move it to another one of Sandals’ 15 locations elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Neither the couple nor their guests, though, had booked everything through Sandals.

“We’re talking about almost $1,000 per plane ticket that everyone would be out,” she said.

The couple’s now trying to salvage their wedding competing against others for any other available venue on the island.

They blame the resort for failing to warn them that a renovation project might affect their plans.

“If they had just said. ‘it’s a possibility’, that would have gone a long way with me, just to let people know, ‘There’s a possibility we’ll be closed’,” said Held.

CBS11 reached out to both the Sandals Grande Antigua resort and the Sandals corporate office in Miami, but has not received a response.