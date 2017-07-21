CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Couple’s Destination Wedding Cancelled By Resort

July 21, 2017 9:54 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: destination wedding, Resort, Sandals, Sandals Grande Antigua, wedding cancelled

DALLAS (CBS11) – When Brooke Straughan was struggling to plan a small wedding, she turned to her fiancé one day with an idea.

“I said, ‘How do you feel about getting married on the beach?’” she recalls.

“One hundred percent. Yes!” Daniel Held replied.

Online, they found Sandals Grande Antigua.

With a four-night stay, the all inclusive Caribbean resort offered a free wedding package, complete with the flowers, cake and a reception venue.

Seeking to keep their big day as stress-free as possible, the couple booked the deal in April and invited their families.

“It seemed like everything was going fine,” said Straughan.

With two and a half months to go, though, she received an e-mail Thursday.

“We have an important update regarding your celebration,” it read.

She called and discovered the resort would be shutting down for renovations in September, two weeks before her October wedding date.

“Every little girl dreams of this day. And this is something I’ve envisioned for year and years and years… and now I’m being told, it’s cancelled,” she said.

The couple says they were offered a chance to reschedule their wedding for next year or move it to another one of Sandals’ 15 locations elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Neither the couple nor their guests, though, had booked everything through Sandals.

“We’re talking about almost $1,000 per plane ticket that everyone would be out,” she said.

The couple’s now trying to salvage their wedding competing against others for any other available venue on the island.

They blame the resort for failing to warn them that a renovation project might affect their plans.

“If they had just said. ‘it’s a possibility’, that would have gone a long way with me, just to let people know, ‘There’s a possibility we’ll be closed’,” said Held.

CBS11 reached out to both the Sandals Grande Antigua resort and the Sandals corporate office in Miami, but has not received a response.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch