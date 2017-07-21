CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Fallen Marine’s Friend Pays Tribute: ‘He Meant Everything To Me’

July 21, 2017 10:22 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – He died serving and protecting our freedom.

For the first time, a close friend and fellow U.S. Marine is sharing his memories of Dallas-born Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden with the public.

On July 16, military members were killed as their plane crashed en route to training in Arizona.

“I will never understand why it happened,” said Ross Hardage, a retired corporal. “I didn’t accept it immediately of course.”

Snowden was one of 15 U.S. Marines, along with one Navy Corpsman, who were on board a military plane when something went wrong over Mississippi.

“We all kept it in the back of our minds that it was possible. But we never thought in a million years that it would be us,” said Hardage.

Having spent all five of his years in the Marines serving next to Snowden, the two were very close.

“He meant everything to me,” said Hardage. “I wanted to be like him.”

It’s why Snowden’s death hit Hardage so fiercely when he learned the plane crashed into a soy bean field 85 miles north of Jackson. No one survived.

“To me it doesn’t make a difference where it happened,” said Hardage. “It’s what he was doing and the reasons he was doing it.”

Together as buddies at Highland Park High School, Hardage said Snowden had his choice of prestigious colleges and career paths.

“He had all of the traits to do whatever he wanted to do and he just kind of laughed it off always,” said Hardage.

The young Marine laughed it off because Snowden knew his calling was to serve.

“He definitely made me a better person,” said Hardage. “He didn’t give me a choice.”

Hardage was inspired by Snowden and enlisted. He said he is just one of the many lives Snowden changed and shaped.

“I think he did such a good job at that and did his job so well and so efficiently that he was just called home early,” said Hardage.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly went wrong.

“When that plane went down, we lost one brother. But this world lost 16,” said Hardage. “They were 16 shining examples of selflessness.”

“As to why he was taken so early? That will never, we will never understand that,” said Hardage. “And we don’t need to understand that. We need to understand that he was a blessing in our lives.”

Snowden’s birthday is Saturday. He would have turned 32.

Friends have set up a memorial page for those who want to help the family.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch