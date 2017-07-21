CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Ken Foote’s Summer Songs 2017: ‘You’re The One That I Want’

July 21, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Grease, John Travolta, Ken Foote, You're The One That I Want

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s Summer Song comes from 1978, a pop/disco style song written by John Farrar for the movie “Grease”, based on the musical by the same name. Performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, it hit #1 on the Billboard 100 that year and has sold over six million copies in the U.S., U,K, and France alone and more than 15 million copies worldwide.

It was Travolta’s only number one hit but one of five number ones for Newton-John. A follow up song from the movie, “Summer Nights” was also released that summer and finished at #5.

The lyrics go like this:

I got chills they’re multiplying
And I’m losing control
Cause the power you’re supplying
It’s Electrifying!

You better shape up cause I need a man
And my heart is set on you
You better shape up, you better understand
To my heart I must be true(nothin left, nothin left for me to do)

You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey
You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey
You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey
The one that I neeeeeed oh yes indee-ee-heed

From the summer of 1978, here it is… John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John with “You’re The One I Want.”

