Ken Foote’s Summer Songs 2017: ‘You’re The One That I Want’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s Summer Song comes from 1978, a pop/disco style song written by John Farrar for the movie “Grease”, based on the musical by the same name. Performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, it hit #1 on the Billboard 100 that year and has sold over six million copies in the U.S., U,K, and France alone and more than 15 million copies worldwide.

It was Travolta’s only number one hit but one of five number ones for Newton-John. A follow up song from the movie, “Summer Nights” was also released that summer and finished at #5.

The lyrics go like this:

I got chills they’re multiplying

And I’m losing control

Cause the power you’re supplying

It’s Electrifying!

You better shape up cause I need a man

And my heart is set on you

You better shape up, you better understand

To my heart I must be true(nothin left, nothin left for me to do)

You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey

You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey

You’re the one that I want(You are the one I want) oh oh oh honey

The one that I neeeeeed oh yes indee-ee-heed

From the summer of 1978, here it is… John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John with “You’re The One I Want.”