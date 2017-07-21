Mary Ann From ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Stops By CBS 11

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – 2017 marks 50 years since Gilligan’s Island came to an end. The show never left the airwaves thanks to reruns, finding new audiences with each generation.
Dawn Wells played the role of Mary Ann, and is still recognized for that iconic character. July 21 she will be a special guest at the Frisco Roughrider game for Gilligan’s Island Tribute Night.
The team will have special “Gilligan” hats for the first 1500 fans. You can also pay $49 for a meet and greet with Dawn Wells.
She joined CBS 11 in studio to talk about tonight’s event and her favorite memories from Gilligan’s Island.
One Comment
I wouldn’t give $49 dollars for the S.S. Minnow.