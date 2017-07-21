Men Sentenced For Trying To Sell 2,000 Oxycodone Pills

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jason Edgecombe and Cy Viator from Houston were sentenced for their part in a “pill mill” operation according to U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

Viator received 140 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication facility.

Edgecombe received 3 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

The two men were part of a much larger group arrested for the “pill mill scheme”. Twenty-seven other people were convicted for taking part in the plan to illegally distribute prescription drugs. They received sentences ranging from time served to 140 months in prison.

Prosecutors say they recruited people, often homeless, and had them get prescriptions for pain medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone. Police say Viator took the pills , 2000 oxycodone and 500 hydrocone, to a FedEx facility in Dallas to ship them to Louisiana. The packages were seized before they arrived in Louisiana.

This was a large investigation that included the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Louisiana State Police, the Grand Prairie Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Houston Police Department, the Arlington Police Department, the Greenville Police Department, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Diplomatic Security Service.