Romo Believes Ezekiel Elliott Will “Figure It Out And Be Fine”

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and now CBS Sportscaster, Tony Romo said he believes Ezekiel Elliott will ‘figure it out’ when it comes to playing football and avoiding the pitfalls of being a sports celebrity.

Tony Romo joined The Fan’s Ben & Skin show on Thursday to give an update on his life after football, give some insight on the Cowboys and share his thoughts as the team prepares to depart for training camp – – the first Cowboys training camp he has not attended in nearly 15 years.

“He’s obviously made some choices he’ll reflect back and wish he done a little different,” said Romo. “But at the same time, just not a whole lot of people are really thrust into this spotlight, this soon, at that age. Really, even in the National Football League there’s only a few of them. I always want to give people a little grace period and a little time.”

Romo was of course reacting to Elliott’s recent situation where he was allegedly involved in a Dallas bar fight. Dallas Police never charged Elliott and the investigation into the incident has been suspended.

“The fact that I know him and I know his personality and how much good he does off the field, how good he is with people, I think he’s going to figure it out and be fine,” said Romo. “But like we say, you always got to take responsibility and try to improve in all facets of life.”