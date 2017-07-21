Salmonella Outbreak Alert Includes Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Centers for Disease Control launched a Salmonella outbreak alert for twelve states, including Texas.
The CDC says 47 people reported getting sick after eating yellow Maradol papayas. Twelve of those people were hospitalized, one died.
The CDC is recommending that people not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell any yellow Maradol papayas. If you are not sure if your papaya is part of the recall you should call the store where you bought it, if they do not know the CDC says “when in doubt throw it out.”
The alert does not include any information on which stores sold the papayas.
