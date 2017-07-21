CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Search Continues For Man And Woman Who Sexually Assaulted Victim

July 21, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Police Department, rape, sexual assault, Surveillance Video, Suspects At-Large

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a sexual assault case that involved a male/female duo attacking a female victim. Police say the pair forced their way into the victim’s apartment and attacked her.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video will help them find the two suspects. Police say the attack was particularly heinous and they’re working as fast as they can to get the duo off of the street, so they don’t have the chance to strike again.

Police say there is video of the female suspect using the victim’s debit card at a Shell Gas Station. The male suspect is not seen in that video, but the older model Chevy Suburban the pair is believed to have been driving is seen driving out of the store parking lot.

The attack and sexual assault happened near Boca Raton Boulevard in the Woodhaven-area.

Police say the female suspect went to the apartment pretending to be in trouble and in need of help. When the victim answered the door both the female and male suspect forced their way in, holding the victim at gunpoint.

The victim was tied up, beaten and sexually assaulted by both the suspects.

Fort Worth police Detective Brian Raynsford explained that officers are especially troubled by the attack. “This victim did nothing wrong. She was trying to do what she thought was right and she was victimized for it. And that’s why every detective in our unit has worked on this case one point or another.”

Investigators say the attack lasted for about an hour. The victim is a woman in her 20s.

The female suspect is described as African-American, between 30 and 40 years old. She stands approximately 5’6” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. The woman has short, curly hair, and at the time of the offense was wearing glasses.

The male suspect is also African-American and between 30 and 40 years old. The man stands approximately 5’10” tall, has a medium build and a medium to dark complexion. At the time of the attack he had short, shaved hair and was wearing baggy clothes.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspects is asked to call 911 or Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469. Tips can also be left by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

