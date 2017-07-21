Suspect Confesses To 5 Sexual Assaults In Dallas Area

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say the man arrested for multiple sexual assaults confessed to committing five of them.

Sean Padilla, 23, was arrested Thursday around 9:40 pm for the sexual assault that happened on July 18 in the 2900 block of Kendale Drive.

A 23-year-old woman called police after Padilla allegedly forced his way into her apartment and raped her.

She said he threatened to harm her children. During the assault, a witness knocked on the door asking for the victim. The suspect said that the victim was not home.

He took off after the assault and the witness saw him leave.

The suspect also stole property from victim’s home when he left.

Padilla is also charged in a sexual assault that happened June 26, in the 8600 block of Lazy Acres.

The other sexual assaults happened April 4 at 13700 Maham Road in Dallas, May 2 at 7000 Holly Hill Drive in Dallas and May 30 at 100 S. Jupiter Road in Garland.