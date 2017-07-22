Fort Worth Police Arrest Couple For Alleged Sexual Assault

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and woman were arrested in a home invasion and alleged sexual assault where a woman was brutalized for over an hour.

Fort Worth police found the man and woman accused in this case in a motel in Grand Prairie around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Fort Worth police arrested 44-year-old Marcellus Briggs and 40-year-old Frankie Lenette Kulemba.

Police released surveillance video of the female suspect Thursday night, asking for the public’s assistance in finding her. Police say the woman used the victim’s stolen debit card at a convenience store early Thursday morning after the home invasion and rape of a young woman.

Police say Kulemba and Briggs went to an apartment complex in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth just after midnight Thursday. They knocked on the door of a woman in her mid-20s. Police say the victim only saw Kulemba and opened the door because she thought she needed help. Briggs was also there and together they held the victim at gunpoint, tied her up, beat her and raped her, according to police.

Briggs and Kulemba face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.