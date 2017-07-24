15 Things You Didn’t Know About Scott Sams

Think you know KRLD Morning Show anchor Scott Sams? Here are 15 things you may not know about him.

1. I married the MOST Beautiful Woman in the WORLD!

2. I was adopted when I was 5 days old.

3. I was on television when I was 2 weeks old.

4. My Mom was the ‘Romper Room Lady’ on TV in my hometown.

5. I met LBJ when I was 7.

6. I was an afternoon DJ when I was in High School. Years later I recorded a song ‘Jimmy Can’t Dance (Peanut Shuffle Part 1) for Jimmy Carter.

7. I LIVE for College Football

8. I was one of two Neyland Stadium Announcers for Tennessee Volunteers Football Games for 10 years. (5 years while living here in Texas) Go Big Orange!

9. I have given all the suits, shirts, and ties I wore on TV to Goodwill, and my Pastor.

10. Troy Dungan, Tracy Rowlett, John McCaa, Marty Haag, John Miller and others taught me SO MUCH about TV journalism. I will be forever in their debt.

11. I really enjoyed working with so many great people in broadcasting through 45 years. Although, there were a few…

12. I was never an athlete. But, I love sports!

13. I read strictly non-fiction books. I love biographies and history.

14. I love working with the talented people at KRLD, and CBS Radio. They are awesome!

15. I love to tell people to “Make It A Great Day!”