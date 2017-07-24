15 Things You Didn’t Know About Scott Sams

Think you know KRLD Morning Show anchor Scott Sams? Here are 15 things you may not know about him.
1. I married the MOST Beautiful Woman in the WORLD!
2. I was adopted when I was 5 days old.
3. I was on television when I was 2 weeks old.
4. My Mom was the ‘Romper Room Lady’ on TV in my hometown.
5. I met LBJ when I was 7.
6. I was an afternoon DJ when I was in High School. Years later I recorded a song ‘Jimmy Can’t Dance (Peanut Shuffle Part 1) for Jimmy Carter.
7. I LIVE for College Football
8. I was one of two Neyland Stadium Announcers for Tennessee Volunteers Football Games for 10 years. (5 years while living here in Texas) Go Big Orange!
9. I have given all the suits, shirts, and ties I wore on TV to Goodwill, and my Pastor.
10. Troy Dungan, Tracy Rowlett, John McCaa, Marty Haag, John Miller and others taught me SO MUCH about TV journalism. I will be forever in their debt.
11. I really enjoyed working with so many great people in broadcasting through 45 years. Although, there were a few…
12. I was never an athlete. But, I love sports!
13. I read strictly non-fiction books. I love biographies and history.
14. I love working with the talented people at KRLD, and CBS Radio. They are awesome!
15. I love to tell people to “Make It A Great Day!”