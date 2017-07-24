5 Injured In Ammonia Leak At Dallas Bakery Plant

July 24, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Ammonia, Ammonia Leak, bakery plant, Bread, compressor, Dallas Fire Rescue, EPI Breads, Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say five people have been hurt after an ammonia leak at a Dallas bakery that supplies bread to restaurants and supermarkets.

ammonia 2 5 Injured In Ammonia Leak At Dallas Bakery Plant

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says emergency personnel Monday morning responded to a report of an ammonia leak at EPI Breads in the 4700 block of West Ledbetter Drive.

Evans says company personnel had already shut off the ammonia source — a compressor, associated with the heating and air conditioning system — before hazardous materials experts arrived.

ammonia 1 5 Injured In Ammonia Leak At Dallas Bakery Plant

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Evans says the building was evacuated. Medical personnel evaluated several people, who complained of nausea and feeling lightheaded. Five people were taken by ambulance to Dallas Methodist and Baylor University Medical Center  for further evaluation. Four of those people had non-life threatening injuries. The status of the fifth person isn’t known.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch